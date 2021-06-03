The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Avient by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after buying an additional 51,170 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Avient by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Avient by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after buying an additional 28,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Avient by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNT opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.54. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 49.13%.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

