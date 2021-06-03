The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $169.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.67%.

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

