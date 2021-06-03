The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 8,356 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 51,109 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 721,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vale by 1,268.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of VALE opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

