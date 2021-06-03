The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,614 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $112.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.66. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

