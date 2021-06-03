The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Triodos Investment Management BV’s 5th Largest Position

Triodos Investment Management BV increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 4.7% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $29,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $134.83. 254,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,609,670. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $113.76 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.