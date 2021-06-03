The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Gap Up to $18.09

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.09, but opened at $18.85. The RealReal shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 11,626 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The RealReal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $390,228.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $50,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,587,650.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,268 shares of company stock valued at $966,889. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in The RealReal by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in The RealReal by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,919,000 after buying an additional 462,845 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 31,475 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,279,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,005,000 after purchasing an additional 200,963 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

