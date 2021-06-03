The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 128.24 ($1.68). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 127.80 ($1.67), with a volume of 1,080,382 shares changing hands.

RTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 104.44 ($1.36).

The firm has a market capitalization of £977.72 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

