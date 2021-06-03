The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $2,067,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,871 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

