The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of The Timken worth $12,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Timken by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Timken by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086 in the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TKR opened at $88.31 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TKR. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

