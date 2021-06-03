The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,766,499,000 after buying an additional 248,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,149,704,000 after purchasing an additional 621,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $65.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.89.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

