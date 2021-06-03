The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 22,486 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $52,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.9% in the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 6,312 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 15.9% in the first quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 7,142 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,973,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 17,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,554,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.15.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.