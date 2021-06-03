Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Director John T. Nesser III Purchases 1,022 Shares

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Director John T. Nesser III acquired 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $17,670.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $626,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:THR traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,646. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $587.79 million, a PE ratio of -582.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,817,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25,122 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,874,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 524,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,417,000 after purchasing an additional 92,624 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 54,406 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

