Thilo Schroeder Sells 5,100 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $182,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 7,487 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $266,986.42.

On Monday, May 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,095 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $796,082.85.

On Monday, May 10th, Thilo Schroeder sold 1,787 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $63,742.29.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Thilo Schroeder sold 600 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $21,384.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Thilo Schroeder sold 3,903 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $122,593.23.

On Thursday, April 8th, Thilo Schroeder sold 136,436 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,681,119.16.

On Monday, April 5th, Thilo Schroeder sold 48,193 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $1,629,405.33.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Thilo Schroeder sold 33,626 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $1,093,517.52.

On Monday, March 29th, Thilo Schroeder sold 2,174 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $69,894.10.

On Friday, March 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 35,268 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $1,179,361.92.

PMVP stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.45. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

