Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) Shares Down 3.3%

Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY)’s share price fell 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 5,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 11,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40.

About Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY)

Thin Film Electronics ASA designs, develops, and produces ultrathin energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications. Its solid-state lithium battery technology enables it to produce rechargeable batteries with high energy densities and long product lifetimes. The company was founded in 2005 is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

