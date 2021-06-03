Thomas C. Chow Sells 16,866 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $507,160.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PubMatic stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,153. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.15. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 11.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PUBM. Cannonball Research began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

