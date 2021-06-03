Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.45

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$119.45 and last traded at C$119.00, with a volume of 127245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$119.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$127.17.

The company has a market cap of C$58.92 billion and a PE ratio of 8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$114.77.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.95 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.3735843 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Marc E. Gold sold 6,657 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.27, for a total value of C$780,667.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 145 shares in the company, valued at C$17,004.17. Also, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 1,400 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.46, for a total value of C$163,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$119,957.51. Insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock worth $1,740,970 in the last 90 days.

About Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

