Thore Cash (TCH) Market Cap Hits $38,564.17

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $38,564.17 and $112,190.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.45 or 0.00490844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000230 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

