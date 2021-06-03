ThreeFold Price Tops $0.0794 on Top Exchanges (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for $0.0794 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $6.45 million and $9,494.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00067949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.95 or 0.00312153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00230168 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.23 or 0.01187739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,640.04 or 0.99720945 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033589 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

ThreeFold Coin Trading

