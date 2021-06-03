TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $322.50

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 322.50 ($4.21) and last traded at GBX 321.71 ($4.20), with a volume of 27952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($4.12).

TIFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TI Fluid Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 285.33 ($3.73).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 291.85.

In other TI Fluid Systems news, insider William Kozyra sold 404,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £1,131,200 ($1,477,920.04).

About TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

