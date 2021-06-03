Tidal Finance 1-Day Volume Reaches $97,664.00 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $97,664.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00082775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00022018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.27 or 0.01033240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,649.35 or 0.09350271 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

TIDAL is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

