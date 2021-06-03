Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $163.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.91 million.

Shares of TLYS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 406,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,259. The company has a market cap of $434.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31. Tilly’s has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $14.70.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.37 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilly’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $187,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,897 shares in the company, valued at $958,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,957 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

