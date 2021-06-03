Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $19.00

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $20.57. Tilray shares last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 575,086 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.64.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 207.32% and a negative return on equity of 51.07%. Analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

