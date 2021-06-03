Timothy P. Eckersley Sells 3,496 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy P. Eckersley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of Allegion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $138.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.82. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALLE. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

