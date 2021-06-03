Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $395.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will report $395.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $384.50 million to $405.80 million. Titan International posted sales of $286.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $403.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

TWI opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Titan International has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.43 million, a PE ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 2.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Titan International by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Titan International by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Titan International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,030,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

