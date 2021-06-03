Titan Machinery (TITN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Titan Machinery (NASDAQ: TITN):

5/28/2021 – Titan Machinery was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

5/27/2021 – Titan Machinery had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Titan Machinery was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Titan Machinery was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/20/2021 – Titan Machinery was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/18/2021 – Titan Machinery was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Titan Machinery was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.79. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.30.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 360,277 shares of company stock valued at $10,626,513. Insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TITN. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth $1,035,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth $898,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,393,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

