TMX Group (TSE:X) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$134.15. TMX Group shares last traded at C$133.78, with a volume of 72,531 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on X. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 target price (up from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TMX Group to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TMX Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$148.71.

Get TMX Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$134.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TMX Group Limited will post 6.9973903 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.

About TMX Group (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.