Tokenlon Network Token (LON) Price Hits $3.34

Tokenlon Network Token (CURRENCY:LON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Tokenlon Network Token coin can now be purchased for $3.34 or 0.00008606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenlon Network Token has a market cap of $83.23 million and approximately $15.91 million worth of Tokenlon Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tokenlon Network Token has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tokenlon Network Token Profile

Tokenlon Network Token (LON) is a coin. Tokenlon Network Token’s total supply is 111,091,794 coins and its circulating supply is 24,950,061 coins. Tokenlon Network Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon . The official website for Tokenlon Network Token is tokenlon.im/lon . Tokenlon Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/tokenlon

According to CryptoCompare, “LON is a utility token issued by the Tokenlon DEX, used to align all ecosystem stakeholders and incentivize participation and expansion of the ecosystem. Currently, it’s hard to find the best price as liquidity is fragmented over the whole DEX market. Tokenlon solves this by aggregating multiple liquidity sources, including professional market makers off-chain and automatic market makers (such as Uniswap, Curve) on-chain, automatically selecting the best trading venue for the user. The net fees collected by Tokenlon are used to buyback LON on the open market, and transferred to the treasury and staking reward pool.LON holders enjoy fee discounts and governance rights by participating in the staking. In return, the stakers receive LON as staking reward.As long as the total LON is within the maximum cap, each buyback triggers LON mint, which is used as rewards in the Tokenlon Incentive Plan.LON is held in the treasury pool governed by the community, used to develop and promote the development of the Tokenlon ecosystem.Tokenlon's governance is opened in stages with decision-making power gradually handed over to the community. Participate on Snapshot. “

Buying and Selling Tokenlon Network Token

