TokenPay (TPAY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $227,925.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 50.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $2.24 million and $227,925.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,999.00 or 0.99894282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00042578 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00012133 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00090755 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001077 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002651 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000157 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.