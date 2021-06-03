TON Token (TON) 24-Hour Volume Hits $42,559.00

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. TON Token has a total market cap of $623,988.35 and approximately $42,559.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TON Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TON Token has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00082479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00024641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.55 or 0.01017970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00054089 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,677.70 or 0.09369943 BTC.

About TON Token

TON Token (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

TON Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TON Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TON Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

