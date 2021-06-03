Tornado (TCORE) Price Up 2.2% This Week

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Tornado has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for approximately $70.75 or 0.00186583 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado has a market capitalization of $424,509.42 and approximately $425,419.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00067534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.82 or 0.00313339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.75 or 0.00249872 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.90 or 0.01146914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,993.41 or 1.00194825 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00032890 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

