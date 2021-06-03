Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.00

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tosoh from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of -0.02.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

