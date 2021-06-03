Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 119.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,386 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,287,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,037,249,000 after buying an additional 834,078 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,167,000 after purchasing an additional 658,243 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,789,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,992,000 after purchasing an additional 35,136 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 950.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 706,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of TOT stock opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. Total Se has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Total Se will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Total from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Total Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.