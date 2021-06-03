TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Trading Down 1.2%

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 211.45 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.78). Approximately 554,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,141,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.81).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCAP shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 256 ($3.34) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 333.67 ($4.36).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 231.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.88%.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile (LON:TCAP)

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

