TPI Fund Managers Ltd Buys 11,423 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 3.2% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,901,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,904,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Fiserv by 14,762.0% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.94. The company had a trading volume of 34,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,026. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

