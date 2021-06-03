TPI Fund Managers Ltd Buys Shares of 227,160 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 227,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,806,000. The Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.3% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 140,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 272,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.44.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,336,070 shares of company stock valued at $93,413,836 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $75.90. 176,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,037,968. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.14.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

