TPI Fund Managers Ltd Increases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands makes up about 2.1% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $13,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,914,000 after purchasing an additional 48,371 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 39.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,325 shares of company stock worth $7,267,062. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.44. 26,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,681. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on YUM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

