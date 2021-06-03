TPI Fund Managers Ltd Raises Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up about 2.7% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $17,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,837,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $2,738,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,618 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. HSBC increased their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $4.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $678.33. The stock had a trading volume of 15,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $498.08 and a fifty-two week high of $712.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $659.59.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

