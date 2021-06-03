TPI Fund Managers Ltd Sells 45,088 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 45,088 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 3.5% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,117,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

MDT stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.02. 88,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,674,671. The firm has a market cap of $165.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

