Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 17,006 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,668% compared to the average daily volume of 962 put options.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,794,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,681,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sirius XM by 94.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,115,000 after buying an additional 10,004,116 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,478,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 216.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

