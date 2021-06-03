Trans-Siberian Gold (LON:TSG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $115.08

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (LON:TSG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.08 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.52). Trans-Siberian Gold shares last traded at GBX 115.25 ($1.51), with a volume of 215,783 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 115.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.21 million and a P/E ratio of 32.93.

About Trans-Siberian Gold (LON:TSG)

Trans-Siberian Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver properties in Russia. It holds interests in the Asacha Gold Mine located in the Kamchatka region of Far East Russia. The company also holds the license for the development and exploration of the Rodnikova deposit located in South Kamchatka.

