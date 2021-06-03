TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.20.

NYSE:TDG opened at $659.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $607.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 244.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $405.01 and a 1 year high of $665.71.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,900 shares of company stock valued at $26,466,031. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

