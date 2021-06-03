TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $130.00

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70), with a volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.67).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGL shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

