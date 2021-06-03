TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 138.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,914,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,110,599 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.00% of TransUnion worth $172,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in TransUnion by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 25,890 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,452,000 after purchasing an additional 37,301 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

TRU opened at $105.40 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $110.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.21.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,295 shares of company stock valued at $6,199,341. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

