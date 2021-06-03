Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,702.00

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,702 ($22.24) and last traded at GBX 1,694 ($22.13), with a volume of 714702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,690 ($22.08).

TPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,707 ($22.30) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,688.25 ($22.06).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.81 billion and a PE ratio of -167.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,839.74.

In other news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

