Treat DAO 24-Hour Volume Tops $428.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00003026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market cap of $1.18 million and $428.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00068605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.80 or 0.00310781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00232023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $462.39 or 0.01189570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,841.68 or 0.99926261 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00033815 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

