Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 210,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 53,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 57,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.9% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ opened at $166.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $437.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.89.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.