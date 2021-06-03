TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 3,181 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.5% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,285 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,980,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,412,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $64.48. 16,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,744. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $46.36 and a one year high of $65.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.54.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.