TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 916 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,672 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.46. The company had a trading volume of 116,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,206,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

