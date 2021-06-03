Triodos Investment Management BV Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Triodos Investment Management BV grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,110 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 2.5% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $496.24. 29,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,855. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $382.00 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $237.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

