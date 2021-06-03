Triodos Investment Management BV Purchases 4,700 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Triodos Investment Management BV grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,630 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 3.2% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $134.45. 138,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,363,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $212.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.65. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.44 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

